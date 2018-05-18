President Trump, Parkland students react to Texas school shooting

President Donald Trump called it a "very sad day" in the wake of a deadly school shooting in Texas this morning.

Speaking at an event at the White House, Trump said that he wanted to start by "expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting."

Multiple fatalities were reported at Santa Fe High School in southern Texas. The investigation is ongoing.

"We're closely monitoring the situation and federal authorities are coordinating with local officials. This has been going on for too long in this country, too many decades," Trump said.

He called it an "absolutely horrific attack" and told the families of the victims and the injured "we're with you in this tragic hour and we will be with you forever."

"Everyone must work together at every level of government to keep our children safe. May God heal the injured and may God comfort the wounded," Trump said.

His statements came after he first tweeted about the shooting, writing, "School shooting in Texas. Early reports not looking good. God bless all!"

Vice President Mike Pence, who was at the same event with Trump, also offered his condolences to the community impacted by the shooting.

"We're with you. You are in our prayers and I know you are in the prayers of the American people," he said.

First lady Melania Trump, who has spent the week at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center being treated for a kidney issue, posted a tweet saying that her "heart goes out to Santa Fe and all of Texas today."

Some of the student activists from Parkland High School, who gained national prominence for their gun reform work in the wake of a deadly shooting at their school in February, also tweeted their support.

Delaney Tarr, one of the Parkland students, wrote: "I should be celebrating my last day of high school, but instead my heart is broken to hear of the tragedy at Santa Fe. We cannot let this continue to be the norm. We cannot."

Emma Gonzalez, another well-known student activist, addressed her tweet directly to the students at the school.

"Santa Fe High, you didn’t deserve this. You deserve peace all your lives, not just after a tombstone saying that is put over you. You deserve more than Thoughts and Prayers, and after supporting us by walking out we will be there to support you by raising up your voices," Gonzalez wrote.

Without directly mentioning the shooting, David Hogg wrote: "We are fighting for you."

He also seemed to reference his own experience in the wake of his school's shooting.

"Get ready for two weeks of media coverage of politicians acting like they give a s--- when in reality they just want to boost their approval ratings before midterms," he wrote in a second tweet.