Maybe you watched him as a child or maybe you now have children that watch him. Fred Rogers has been inviting television audiences into his neighborhood for almost 44 years, introducing memorable characters like King Friday XIII, Lady Elaine Fairchilde and, of course, Mr. McFeely and his "Speedy Delivery!" But how well do you know his Neighborhood? Take our quiz and test your knowledge:

Questions:

1. How many miles does the trolley travel during one year of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood programs?

2. Which museum has one of Mister Rogers' trademark sweaters as part of its collection?

3. What was Mister Rogers' major in college?

4. What was Mister Rogers' first television show for children?

5. Who lives in the Eiffel Tower in the Neighborhood of Make-Believe?

6. Which Pittsburgh sports team made Fred Rogers an honorary captain in 1993?

7. What is Fred Rogers' original neighborhood?

8. Who is Mr. McFeely named for?

9. How many episodes of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood have been produced?

10. Which puppet appeared in the first episode of Fred Rogers' first children's program, The Children's Corner, on April 1, 1954?

**Bonus: Who does that puppet's voice?

Trivia questions and answers courtesy of Family Communications, Inc.

Answers to MISTER ROGERS Trivia