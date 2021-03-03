Street photography has been around since the earliest days of the medium. In fact the first photo taken was believed to have been by by Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1826 or 1827. The shot was taken from an upstairs window at Niépce's estate in Burgundy, France. But it is only in the last few centuries that women photographers have had the ability to move throughout public spaces. Due to this street photography has traditionally been a male-dominated field and it was for this reason that photographer Gulnara Samoilova founded the Women Street Photographers project; a website, social media platform and annual exhibition that provided women photographers with a outlet to share their work.

The forward of the book written by photographer Ami Vitale describes the moments in-between her assignments as a photojournalist. “Covering some of the world’s most volatile communities left me awed by more intimate, overlooked and seemingly “everyday” scenes.” I was taught to react to events and to be close to the action, but I slowly learned that it can be the less dramatic moments that best convey the human experience.”

Samoilova became interested in street photography when she went to college in Moscow. "I didn’t know at the time it was street photography, she said, "I would just walk around and take pictures of people."

In Samoilova's photo titled "Coud Eaters," she explains, "Once a year, I travel back to Russia to the Republic of Bashkortostan where I visit small villages and document the everyday lives of ordinary people. I always visit Sabantuy, an annual festival that takes place all over the region. It is my favorite place to photograph."

Throughout her work as an award-winning photographer Samoilova stated that "Like many women, I have experienced a lot of sexism throughout my career. I wanted to create an inclusive community for women artists from around the globe who are pushing the boundaries of street photography in new and exciting directions." Her newest endeavor is the publication of the book Women Street Photographers, where we see the work of 100 contemporary women photographers. ABC News interviewed some of the women in the publication about their work, the state of photography and their experience being women street photographers.

Bruna Rotunno, one of the photographers in the publication was attracted to photography after studying psychology. She was strongly interested in human nature and focused her work on exploring cultures and social themes. On the idea of women street photographers and how they differ from their male counterparts she quoted Italian photographer, Giuliana Traverso, "The great difference of the woman photographer is that she knows how to look inside before she starts looking outside".

Photographer Graciela Magnoni grew up in what she would describe as a nomadic lifestyle. She credits the places she lived during these periods as an opportunity to explore photography. She explains "Today, I’m not sure If I travel to photograph or If I photograph because I travel. My photographic journey started in Brazil in the local press in the 1980s. Latin America was in turmoil and I was privileged to witness and photograph the return of the Latin American democracies and the departure of the dictators. Those were my formative years."

Dominique Misrahi says that people are what interested her in photography. " Faces are telling stories. I also want to show beauty in diversity." As to her current work " I love New York and I always wonder if I could live anywhere else, I never get bored. I can actually “travel” by going to different neighborhood and discover different cultures." Misrahi on the significance of street photography to the world she said, "It is a lesson of love and acceptance. It is documenting everyday life; showing humanity as it is."

Jane Zhang, a photographer based in Melbourne, Australia said "What I love about street photography is that every session is different. Regardless of where I am, everyday brings new boundless possibilities and magical moments, and it is up to us to be there to capture it. " She credits photographers such as Henri Cartier-Bresson, Robert Frank, Vivian Maier and Alex Webb as a few that have inspired her work. She said, "They have all inspired and taught me in different ways in developing and training my eye, and the belief that ordinary life on the street is worth photographing."

Emily Sujay Sanchez is a Dominican-American street photographer based in the Bronx, New York. She says it is her favorite place to photograph. "There’s no place like it and there are no people like the people from the Bronx. You want to talk about strong , progressive, talented, innovative, hard-working, loving, charismatic, tough people? That’s the Bronx." Sanchez stated that "Street photography is a vessel through which I can honor my people and my community. I want us to have the opportunity to see ourselves with dignity and honor, and to know that we matter and are seen."

Birka Wiedmaier fell in love with photography after becoming a mother. "Like most mothers, I started taking pictures of my children to capture memories. Later, when we were living in Moscow, I wanted to capture my impressions of the city with pictures." Wiedamaier said, "I'm interested in people's daily life; small everyday scenes in markets, in parks, in public transport , the true candids. It doesn't matter whether you are in Istanbul, Moscow or Berlin. We are all very similar, despite cultural differences. That is where the fascination of street photography lies for me."

Native New Yorker Hazel Hankin got her start in photography at Brooklyn College-CUNY. Through teachers who been members of the Photo League, a group of photographers concerned with social justice issues whose documentary practice often included street photography. Hankin said, "There have always been women photographers. If our work hasn’t been given as much attention and value as that of male photographers it’s because of the systemic sexism that exists in our society. Women are, and should be, in every field. We deserve the same support and visibility as men."

Israeli photographer Efrat Sela said, "Street photography is the hunt for those magic – often missed-moments that are all around us, all the time. To be a street photographer is to be part of this magic." In her photo she describes capturing the moment. "Early one Friday morning, I noticed from far away a group of ultra-Orthodox youth walking past the park. I walked toward the. The contrast was beautiful when they approached the Serpentine sculpture and started to climb it for fun; I was there to capture the moment."

Amy Vitale ...“What has slowly emerged throughout my photographic career is that we have an obligation to illuminate the things that unite us as human beings. We must learn to recognized the unacknowledged moments of intrigue, humor, and beauty that can be seen on every street in the world—during both normal, everyday life and in exceptional, heightened circumstances.”