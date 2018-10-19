F-16 accidentally blown up by Belgian Air Force mechanic

When it was over, an F-16 lay burnt to a crisp on a tarmac in Belgium.

The pictures tell the story: Mechanics at an Air Force base in Florenne were working on a nearby F-16 last Thursday and accidentally triggered that jet's cannon, which fired at the other plane.

Those rounds struck the recently fueled F-16, which exploded into a fireball. A source told the Belgian broadcaster VRT that one of the mechanics had accidentally fired rounds from the jet's 20-milimeter multi-barrel cannon.

The Belgian Air Force said another F-16 also suffered collateral damage from the rounds.

NEWS @BelgiumDefence - Le 11 octobre 2018 vers 14 h10, un incendie s’est déclaré au cours de travaux de maintenance sur un F-16 sur la Base de Florennes. L'avion a brûlé. Un deuxième avion a subi des dommages collatéraux. — Belgian Air Force???? (@BeAirForce) October 11, 2018

The two mechanics involved in the incident were treated at the scene for potential hearing loss.

"You can't help thinking of what a disaster this could have been," Col. Didier Polome told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The Belgian Air Force said the bizarre incident is being investigated by Belgium's Air Safety Directorate.

