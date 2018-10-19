F-16 accidentally blown up by Belgian Air Force mechanic

Oct 19, 2018, 3:57 PM ET
PHOTO: A Belgian Air Force F-16 was destroyed on October 11 after a mechanic working on another F-16 accidentally fired a cannon at it.Tony Delvita/Twitter
A Belgian Air Force F-16 was destroyed on October 11 after a mechanic working on another F-16 accidentally fired a cannon at it.

When it was over, an F-16 lay burnt to a crisp on a tarmac in Belgium.

The pictures tell the story: Mechanics at an Air Force base in Florenne were working on a nearby F-16 last Thursday and accidentally triggered that jet's cannon, which fired at the other plane.

Those rounds struck the recently fueled F-16, which exploded into a fireball. A source told the Belgian broadcaster VRT that one of the mechanics had accidentally fired rounds from the jet's 20-milimeter multi-barrel cannon.

PHOTO: A Belgian Air Force F-16 was destroyed on October 11 after a mechanic working on another F-16 accidentally fired a cannon at it.Tony Delvita/Twitter
A Belgian Air Force F-16 was destroyed on October 11 after a mechanic working on another F-16 accidentally fired a cannon at it.

PHOTO: A Belgian Air Force F-16 is seen in flames after being accidentally struck by cannon fire from another nearby F-16.Tony Delvita/Twitter
A Belgian Air Force F-16 is seen in flames after being accidentally struck by cannon fire from another nearby F-16.

The Belgian Air Force said another F-16 also suffered collateral damage from the rounds.

The two mechanics involved in the incident were treated at the scene for potential hearing loss.

PHOTO: A cloud of smoke at Florennes Air Base in Belgium after the Belgian Air Force F-16 was accidentally struck by cannon fire by another F-16 on the tarmac.Tony Delvita/Twitter
A cloud of smoke at Florennes Air Base in Belgium after the Belgian Air Force F-16 was accidentally struck by cannon fire by another F-16 on the tarmac.

"You can't help thinking of what a disaster this could have been," Col. Didier Polome told Belgian broadcaster RTBF.

The Belgian Air Force said the bizarre incident is being investigated by Belgium's Air Safety Directorate.

ABC News' Fergal Gallagher contributed to this story.

Comments