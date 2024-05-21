2 more states vote in the 2024 presidential primary

Two more states will cast ballots on Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary: Kentucky and Oregon.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Kentucky

Although the state does not offer early in-person voting, non-excuse absentee voters were allowed to drop off their ballot at a clerk's office between Thursday and Monday. Absentee ballots must be received by the clerk by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Polls are open for in-person voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on primary day.

The state awards 46 Republican delegates and 53 for the Democrats.

Oregon

Elections in the state are conducted solely by mail. Voters registered as of 21 days before the primary were mailed a ballot to vote and return by primary day.

The ballot must be mailed or dropped off at any official drop box​​ ​across the state by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.​​​​​​​​

Only voters registered with a major political party will be able to vote for candidates of the same party in the primary election.

There are 31 Republican delegates and 66 Democratic delegates up for grabs.