There are a number of competitive races to watch in the Sunshine State on Tuesday, but most eyes will be focused on the Democratic and Republican primaries in the gubernatorial race to succeed GOP Gov. Rick Scott, who is term-limited and running for U.S. Senate this cycle.

The Republican primary in the gubernatorial race is between Rep. Ron DeSantis, who has the endorsement of President Trump, and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam. The Democratic race is a crowded mix, with former Rep. Gwen Graham, Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum and former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine all running.

Competitive House races are also developing in two GOP-held Miami-area districts and a number of districts across the state. Another race to watch is in the state's 9th Congressional District, where former congressman and liberal firebrand Alan Grayson is mounting a comeback bid to try and unseat Rep. Darren Soto.

The polls in Florida close in most of the state at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, and in the western part of the state at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.