Voters head to the polls in Indiana today to settle a bitter Republican U.S. Senate primary to take on incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly and decide candidates for the state's nine U.S. House seats.

The GOP primary is a three-way race between businessman Mike Braun and Republican congressman Luke Messer and Todd Rokita. Donnelly is one of ten Democratic senators up for re-election in states that President Trump won in the 2016 election.







Polls close in Indiana at 6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. EST.

