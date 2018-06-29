In 2018, Trump's Twitter is a campaign megaphone

Gov. Henry McMaster’s name appeared on the president’s feed no fewer than 10 times in the month leading up to his renomination victory in South Carolina Tuesday night, with an 11th tweet late that night to congratulate him on his “BIG election win.”

That high-level endorsement from the president was sent to his more than 50 million Twitter followers – 10 times the population of South Carolina.

It’s no surprise that Trump uses Twitter — his preferred method of unfettered communication — as a megaphone for GOP candidates running in 2018.

It’s also no surprise that candidates who have come up the most on his feed over the last three months are also candidates who face tough races, such as North Dakota U.S. Senate hopeful and current Rep. Kevin Cramer. Trump tweeted his support for Cramer earlier this month and campaigned for him Wednesday night in Fargo – rousing the crowd with many of the same lines he so frequently uses to plug chosen GOP candidates on Twitter.

Heading to North Dakota to fully stand with and endorse Kevin Cramer for Senate. He is an extraordinary Congressman who will hopefully soon represent this great state as your Senator. He is tough on crime, strong on borders, loves our Military, and our Vets! #NDSen https://t.co/uP95m0sIRP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

A presidential tweet can be a beacon of hope for GOP candidates: Rep. Dan Donovan of Staten Island won his primary Tuesday on the heels of two tweets from Trump, and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox saw four tweets of presidential support before his primary victory earlier in June – with a fifth congratulatory tweet when he won.

Over the last three months, as primary season has kicked into high gear, the president has plugged midterm candidates on Twitter almost 60 times.

These are the messages the president has repeatedly sent to voters since late April.

The most popular push is tax cuts. Eleven candidates have seen their names on the president’s Twitter feed because they “love” to cut taxes, want to lower taxes or were a “great help” to the president in passing his tax cut bill, according to his tweets.

.@RepClayHiggins has been a great help to me on Cutting Taxes, creating great new healthcare programs at low cost, fighting for Border Security, our Military and are Vets. He is tough on Crime and has my full Endorsement. The Great State of Louisiana, we want Clay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2018

...everyone how much he likes me, but he will only vote with Nancy Pelosi. Keith is strong on borders and tough on crime — and loves cutting taxes! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

Nine candidates received a Twitter shoutout for being “strong” and “tough” on crime and the border. Geographically, the candidates he’s tweeted about on border security are spread east to west from New York to California, and as far south as Florida to as far north as North Dakota.

It was great being with Governor Henry McMaster last night in South Carolina. Henry is tough on Crime and Borders, loves our Military and our Vets and has created many jobs and a great economy. GO OUT AND VOTE FOR HENRY TODAY, HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

Congressman Ron DeSantis, a top student at Yale and Harvard Law School, is running for Governor of the Great State of Florida. Ron is strong on Borders, tough on Crime & big on Cutting Taxes - Loves our Military & our Vets. He will be a Great Governor & has my full Endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

And finally, he homes in on love for the military and veterans — often “our Military” and “our Vets,” in tweets. Over the last three months, he’s tweeted this about six candidates running up and down the ballot in 2018, like Donovan and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who's running for re-election this November.

There is no one better to represent the people of N.Y. and Staten Island (a place I know very well) than @RepDanDonovan, who is strong on Borders & Crime, loves our Military & our Vets, voted for Tax Cuts and is helping me to Make America Great Again. Dan has my full endorsement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

.@AsaHutchinson, the great Governor of Arkansas, is in a primary tomorrow. He has done an incredible job with a focus on lower taxes, border security, and crime prevention. Asa loves our military and our veterans. I fully endorse Asa for Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

The president's support for GOP candidates on Twitter has been matched in recent weeks by his campaign rally appearances. In just over a week, he's traveled to Minnesota to campaign with Rep. Pete Stauber, to South Carolina to campaign with McMaster and, most recently, to North Dakota to campaign with Cramer, who will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in November.