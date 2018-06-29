In 2018, Trump's Twitter is a campaign megaphone

Jun 29, 2018, 4:07 AM ET
PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for Rep. Kevin Cramer on June 27, 2018, in Fargo, N.D.PlayBrendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
WATCH Trump says next Supreme Court nominee will serve '40 years or 45 years'

Gov. Henry McMaster’s name appeared on the president’s Twitter feed no fewer than 10 times in the month leading up to his renomination victory in South Carolina Tuesday night, with an 11th tweet late that night to congratulate him on his “BIG election win.”

That high-level endorsement from the president was sent to his more than 50 million Twitter followers – 10 times the population of South Carolina.

It’s no surprise that Trump uses Twitter — his preferred method of unfettered communication — as a megaphone for GOP candidates running in 2018.

It’s also no surprise that candidates who have come up the most on his feed over the last three months are also candidates who face tough races, such as North Dakota U.S. Senate hopeful and current Rep. Kevin Cramer. Trump tweeted his support for Cramer earlier this month and campaigned for him Wednesday night in Fargo – rousing the crowd with many of the same lines he so frequently uses to plug chosen GOP candidates on Twitter.

Trump rallies in North Dakota, says next SCOTUS pick should serve '40, 45 years'

A presidential tweet can be a beacon of hope for GOP candidates: Rep. Dan Donovan of Staten Island won his primary Tuesday on the heels of two tweets from Trump, and California gubernatorial candidate John Cox saw four tweets of presidential support before his primary victory earlier in June – with a fifth congratulatory tweet when he won.

PHOTO: President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster at Airport High School in West Columbia, S.C., June 25, 2018.Susan Walsh/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during a rally for Republican Gov. Henry McMaster at Airport High School in West Columbia, S.C., June 25, 2018.

Over the last three months, as primary season has kicked into high gear, the president has plugged midterm candidates on Twitter almost 60 times.

These are the messages the president has repeatedly sent to voters since late April.

The most popular push is tax cuts. Eleven candidates have seen their names on the president’s Twitter feed because they “love” to cut taxes, want to lower taxes or were a “great help” to the president in passing his tax cut bill, according to his tweets.

Nine candidates received a Twitter shoutout for being “strong” and “tough” on crime and the border. Geographically, the candidates he’s tweeted about on border security are spread east to west from New York to California, and as far south as Florida to as far north as North Dakota.

And finally, he homes in on love for the military and veterans — often “our Military” and “our Vets,” in tweets. Over the last three months, he’s tweeted this about six candidates running up and down the ballot in 2018, like Donovan and Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, who's running for re-election this November.

The president's support for GOP candidates on Twitter has been matched in recent weeks by his campaign rally appearances. In just over a week, he's traveled to Minnesota to campaign with Rep. Pete Stauber, to South Carolina to campaign with McMaster and, most recently, to North Dakota to campaign with Cramer, who will face Democratic incumbent Sen. Heidi Heitkamp in November.

