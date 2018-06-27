Trump to rally in North Dakota amid SCOTUS vacancy, competitive US Senate race

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail Wednesday in North Dakota, the site of one of this cycle's most pivotal and competitive U.S. Senate races.

Trump is known for his freewheeling style during campaign rallies and will have plenty of topics to hit on, including the news earlier Wednesday that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, a key swing vote on the court, is retiring next month.

The rally also comes the day after Trump claimed "profound vindication" following the Supreme Court's ruling upholding his controversial travel ban.

He will rally with supporters in Fargo, North Dakota, home state of Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp.

James MacPherson/AP

Heitkamp is one of 10 Democrats up for re-election this cycle in a state Trump won in the 2016 presidential election and is facing a tough re-election bid against GOP Rep. Kevin Cramer, who easily won the Republican primary to take on Heitkamp earlier this month.

Ahead of Wednesday night's rally in North Dakota, Trump tweeted that Cramer "is an extraordinary Congressman who will hopefully soon represent this great state as your Senator."

Heading to North Dakota to fully stand with and endorse Kevin Cramer for Senate. He is an extraordinary Congressman who will hopefully soon represent this great state as your Senator. He is tough on crime, strong on borders, loves our Military, and our Vets! #NDSen https://t.co/uP95m0sIRP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

The rally marks the third time in the last week Trump has campaigned for Republican candidates. On Tuesday he rallied with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, who won a runoff election Tuesday, and last week he was in Duluth, Minnesota in a key House district with a retiring Democratic incumbent the GOP is aiming to flip in November.

Trump's popularity in the North Dakota is unquestionably strong. His 36-point margin of victory in the state in 2016 was only surpassed in size by his win in West Virginia, where he won by more than 40 points.

The political realities of the state are not lost on Heitkamp, who relies on her bipartisan credentials and personal appeal in the state, and has not been afraid to tout her working relationship with President Trump and maintain a measured distance between herself and the brand of the national Democratic Party.

In a recent campaign ad Heitkamp boasted about cutting Environmental Protection Agency regulations and voting for a border security bill.

AP

"With Washington so divided, Heidi is a rare senator who doesn’t get bogged down by partisan politics – she knows both sides of the aisle have good ideas," Libby Schneider, Heitkamp's campaign manager wrote in a statement accompanying the ad, "Heidi brings small-town North Dakota common sense to the Senate, and that’s why she’s been successful getting real results for the folks she serves."

Heitkamp's campaign confirmed to ABC News that the senator will not be in the state during President Trump's rally because the U.S. Senate is currently in session.

Cramer, a three-term congressman and former state party chair who was personally urged by President Trump to run against Heitkamp, is attempting to paint her as an "out-of-touch liberal," and points to her support of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton as evidence.

Dan Koeck/Reuters

"Senator Heitkamp’s wild support for Hillary Clinton and her out-of-touch policies show exactly why she has no business representing North Dakotans in the U.S. Senate,” said Tim Rasmussen, communications director for Cramer’s campaign, "In recent weeks, Senator Heitkamp has attempted to convince North Dakotans of her conservative ideals and her alleged allegiance to President Trump. But North Dakota voters know better."

Rasmussen confirmed to ABC News that Cramer will be attending President Trump's rally Wednesday.

Looming large over the race is the threat of a major trade war over the Trump administration's tariff policy that could hurt North Dakota's substantial farming community.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, soybean production generated over $1.1 billion in revenue for North Dakota in 2016.