In 2017, Democrats not only held onto control of the governor's mansion in Virginia, but nearly won back control of the state House of Delegates for the first time in almost 20 years.

One year later, the party is defending the U.S. Senate seat held by former Vice Presidential nominee Tim Kaine, and eyeing a number of congressional districts in the Commonwealth they see as central to their task of re-taking the U.S. House in 2018.

The GOP primary to take on Kaine is a marquee race, while Democrats will decide on nominees in those aforementioned House competitive House races.

The most national attention will likely focus on Virginia's 10th Congressional District, which encompasses the suburbs to the south of Washington, D.C. There are six Democrats vying to take on Republican Rep. Barbara Comstock in a district Hillary Clinton won by 10 points in the 2016 presidential election.

Virginia election results will be refreshed automatically every 60 seconds after polls close at 7 p.m. ET. There is no need to refresh the page to see the latest data.

NOTE: In the unopposed races, we will receive no votes on Election Night, but the race will have a winner checked. Some House Districts are missing due to the fact they will nominate their candidate through a convention process and not in the primary; applies to Democrats CD 5 and Republicans CDs 3, 5, 6, 7 and 8.