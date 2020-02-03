2020 Alabama primary election results

Alabama will hold its primaries for both Democrats and Republicans on March 3. There are 52 delegates at stake for the Democrats and 50 for Republicans. Republican presidential contender and former Illinois Rep. Joe Walsh will not appear on the Republican ballot in the Yellowhammer state, narrowing the field just slightly after many states opted to just place President Trump on the ballot.

Polls will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET.

State Significance

With Alabama also playing a significant role in the Senate battleground this cycle, voters on March will also be choosing a Republican general election opponent for Sen. Doug Jones, one of the most vulnerable Senate Democrats up for re-election in 2020. Former Trump administration Attorney General Jeff Sessions is considered a top contender for the seat he once occupied in a crowded GOP primary.

Donald Trump won the Republican primary, beating out Sen. Ted Cruz by over 20 points. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the Democratic primary overwhelmingly in 2016, with over 77% of the vote.