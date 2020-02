An undated stock photo depicts people casting votes in an election.

An undated stock photo depicts people casting votes in an election. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

The territory of American Samoa will hold its Democratic Party caucuses on Super Tuesday. There are six delegates up for grabs.

The caucuses will begin at 2 p.m. ET.

Significance

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carried the American Samoa Democratic primary with over 40% of the vote in 2016. Clinton took four delegates to the national convention, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders took two.