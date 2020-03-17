2020 Arizona primary election results In Arizona, there are 67 Democratic and 57 GOP delegates up for grabs.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. MDT.

State Significance

Arizona is a known Republican stronghold, only voting for a Democrat once since 1952. In 1996 voters back then-candidate former President Bill Clinton.

The Grand Canyon State once only had four electoral votes, but now, because of it's rapid growing population, the state has 11.

In the 2016 primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won Arizona with 57.6% over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who had 39.9%. Clinton won all but one county in the state's Democratic primary and won the two largest counties in the state, Maricopa County and Pima County.

For the Republicans, then-candidate President Donald Trump took home 47.1% of the vote, defeating Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who had onl 24.9%.