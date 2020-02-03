2020 Arkansas primary election results

Arkansas will hold its primary for both Republicans and Democrats on Super Tuesday. 31 delegates will be at play for Democrats, and 41 for Republicans.

Polls will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. ET.

State Significance

President Donald Trump very narrowly won the Republican primary in Arkansas in 2016, beating out Sen. Ted Cruz by only two points. In the Democratic primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carried the vote by nearly 40 points.