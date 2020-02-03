2020 California primary election results.

California is the most delegate-rich Super Tuesday state, largely helping Democrats to amass 40% of the allocated delegates by the time the polls close. For Democrats, 415 delegates will be up for grabs. On the Republican side, 172 delegates will be at play.

Polls open at 10:00 a.m. and close at 11:00 p.m. ET.

State Significance

For presidential elections, California is a Democratic stronghold. 2020 will be a contest between the moderate and progressive factions of the party. In the 2016 primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won among the Democrats, securing 53% of the vote against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 45%.

Among Republicans in the California primary, Donald Trump won overwhelmingly with nearly 75% of the vote.