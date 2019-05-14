Everything you need to know about 2020 candidate Gov. Steve Bullock

Steve Bullock, a Democratic governor from the traditionally Republican state of Montana, is the 22nd Democratic candidate to join the 2020 presidential race.

Interested in 2020 Elections? Add 2020 Elections as an interest to stay up to date on the latest 2020 Elections news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

As a former two-term attorney general and Montana's current governor, Bullock enters the race with a proven bipartisan record in Helena, the state capital.

Name: Stephen Clark Bullock

Party: Democrat

Date of birth: April 11, 1966

Age: 53

Birthplace: Missoula, Montana

Hometown: Helena, Montana

Family: Wife Lisa and children Caroline, Alexandria and Cameron

Education: Bachelor's degree in Politics, Philosophy and Economics from Claremont McKenna College (1988) and his juris doctor degree from Columbia University (1994)

Dania Maxwell/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE

Early life:

Bullock was born and raised in Montana with his brother, Bill. His parents divorced when he was 11 years old and his father, Mike Bullock, died in 1998. His late father taught vocational educational programs and his mother, Penny, taught kindergarten in Missoula, Montana. After moving to Helena, she was elected as a school board chairwoman. His step-father, Jack, was a superintendent of Billings and Helena Public Schools before he retired last year.

What he does now:

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is in his second term, which ends in 2020 and will be ineligible to run for a third term. He was first elected in 2012, and leads a state that President Donald Trump won by 20 points in the 2016 presidential election. Bullock won his re-election the same year, despite the state's support for Trump, a theme highlighted in his announcement video.

What he used to do:

Prior to becoming the governor, Bullock served two terms as Montana's attorney general and was the chief legal counsel to Montana Secretary of State Mike Cooney.

During his time as attorney general, he fought to separate "dark money" and politics. In 2012, he challenged the the Citizens United decision all the way to the Supreme Court. The Court eventually ruled against him in a 5-4 decision on American Tradition Partnership, Inc. v. Bullock.

What you might not know about him:

Bullock was homecoming king in 1983

Bullock was involved in politics at a young age: He was student body president at Helena High School, student representative on the Montana Board of Public Education and -- in 1983 -- was the Youth Speaker of the House for the YMCA Youth and Government Program, according to the the Independent-Record in Helena.

In 1992, he was a 26-year-old delegate for former President Bill Clinton. Bullock went on to endorse former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, though he criticized her positions on coal.

During the governor' race in 2012, he rented a 28-foot RV to drive across the Big Sky state. He named it the "Bullock mobile."