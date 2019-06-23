Activists say they're accepting nothing less than Medicare for all

Medicare for all first gained traction as a campaign promise from Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2016. Now, the largest nurse union in the country actively campaigns for the policy, and considers a candidate's stance on Medicare for all when making endorsements.

ABC News Correspondent David Wright examined the debate over transitioning to Medicare for all on ABC's "This Week" Sunday, speaking with experts and activists about the increase in support for the policy.

Building on the premise that access to health care is a right, Sanders' version of Medicare for all would replace private insurance with a single-payer program based on the Medicare plan that is currently available to seniors and the disabled.

Matrese Chism, a registered nurse from Chicago who has been working on the issue at the grassroots level with the National Nurses United, sees the fight for universal health care as a civil rights issue.

"The United States is one of the largest, the greatest country in the world. And for us not to insure everyone, that is inhumane," she told Wright.

While the proposal began with Sanders, many Democratic 2020 presidential candidates have supported the policy. Fellow Democratic candidates and Sens. Cory Booker, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren have called for the policy on the campaign trail and signed on as cosponsors for Sanders' Medicare-for-all bill in the Senate.

The momentum has made Medicare-for-all advocates hopeful.

"This is our moment, this is our time," Chism told Wright.

However, some health care experts have cautioned against the policy and not all candidates want to implement a full Medicare-for-all program.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has proposed expanding Obamacare.

"Whether you're covered through your employer or on your own or not, you all should have a choice to be able to buy into a public option plan for Medicare," Biden said at his campaign kickoff in April.

Even among the candidates who support Medicare for all, some don't want to go as far as eliminating private insurance.

"If the framework we're using is Medicare, a lot of people who have Medicare also have Medicare supplements, Medicare Advantage, something like that. There can be a role for the private sector," South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg told ABC Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on "This Week" in February.

For many progressives, anything less than a complete single payer system would not be enough. "Our movement is Medicare for All. No watered down," Chism told Wright. "We are not accepting anything less than Medicare for all."