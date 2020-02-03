2020 Colorado primary election results

In Colorado, Democrats have 67 delegates up for grabs, while Republicans have 37. Colorado allows all-mail in ballots, which must be received by 9:00 p.m. EST on Election Day.

Voters who choose to cast their ballot in person have until 9:00 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Colorado moved its primary earlier in the year in the hopes of drawing more presidential contenders to the historically purple state. The state in 2016 switched from party-run caucuses to presidential primaries and moved the date of their first weigh-in on the presidential race from June to March.

The state also opened up its primary process to accommodate independents, its largest voting bloc. Non-party affiliated voters will now be able to participate in any primary, regardless of how they are registered.

In the 2016 Democratic caucus, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders carried the Democratic vote with 19 points over Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. Republicans did not hold a primary or a caucus, instead pledging all of their delegates to Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.