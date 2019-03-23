Democratic candidates running to unseat President Donald Trump in 2020 reacted quickly to the news Friday that special counsel Robert Mueller had delivered his highly anticipated report to the Department of Justice.

Their one consistent message: Make it public.

And the stage was set for a political battle with Trump yet to come: Democratic hopefuls can be expected to use the Mueller report as ammunition to aim new political fire at the president while Trump already is trying to weaponize it as a new Democratic effort to steal his election as president.

Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, all called for the report -- the product of nearly two years of investigation -- to be released immediately to the American people.

"See you Sunday," Gillibrand tweeted, the first 2020 candidate to weigh in after the news broke, referencing her upcoming presidential campaign kickoff event in front of Trump International Hotel in New York City. In a second tweet, Gillibrand wrote, "Special counsel Mueller’s report should be made public without any delay. The American people have a right to know its findings."'

"This report should be made public immediately," Booker tweeted from his campaign account. A longer reaction from Booker was tweeted from his official Senate account: "I am demanding the Mueller report be made immediately available for members of Congress and for the public. Anything short of full transparency will be detrimental to our country moving forward. The American people deserve the truth."

"As Donald Trump said, “Let it come out." I call on the Trump administration to make Special Counsel Mueller's full report public as soon as possible. No one, including the president, is above the law," Sanders tweeted.

"Americans deserve to know the truth now that the Mueller report is complete. The report must be released immediately and AG Barr must publicly testify under oath about the investigation's findings. We need total transparency here," Harris tweeted.

"Attorney General Barr must release the full report to the public," Klobuchar tweeted. "The American people deserve to know the facts."

"Attorney General Barr—release the Mueller report to the American public. Now," Warren tweeted.

"Release the Mueller report to the American people," O'Rourke tweeted.

Other 2020 Democratic hopefuls who joined the chorus of calls for the report to be made public included former Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney.

“The American public deserves to know the contents of the Mueller Report. Donald Trump and his Attorney General cannot be trusted to summarize or excerpt it accurately,” Inslee tweeted.

"The American people deserve to know the full truth about Russia’s interference in our democracy," Castro wrote in a tweet. "The Special Counsel report must be publicly released in its entirety."

"The patriotic action for the Attorney General is to release the entire Mueller Report to the American people. We paid for it and this moment requires transparency," Delaney said in a tweet.

The delivery of the report signaled the completion of Mueller's investigation into how far the Kremlin went to interfere in the 2016 presidential election, including whether anyone with the Trump campaign may have helped those efforts.

The Mueller investigation has been looming over the White House for almost two years of Trump's presidency. As he mounts his re-election bid, the Democratic field appeared to show caution about attacking the president but were united in their calls for transparency.

The first potential Republican primary challenger, former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, said the process should play out "without interference."

"It's about Rule of Law. Important for this process to play out without interference," Weld said in a tweet.