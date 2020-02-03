2020 New Hampshire primary election results

Granite State voters head to the polls on Tuesday, Feb. 11 2020 for the first-in-the-nation primaries. While Democratic presidential contenders are vying for 24 delegates, the Republican candidates are battling over 22 delegates.

Polls open as early as 6 a.m. ET and close by 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

For the Democrats, a win in the all-important New Hampshire primary could cement their status early as a frontrunner, and prove they have the staying power to last in a grueling primary. On the GOP side, as the incumbent Republican, President Donald Trump is set to capture a victory.

In 2016, the New Hampshire Republican primary was a momentous point in the contest for Trump, as it was his first win of the primary season, with 35.3% of the vote. But in the Democratic primary last presidential cycle, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton suffered a double-digit loss to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.