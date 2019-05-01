Amid an intense grilling before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, calls among Democrats running for president in 2020 for the resignation of Attorney General William Barr to resign are continuing to spread quickly across the crowded presidential field.

"This Attorney General lacks all credibility and has I think compromised the American public’s ability to believe that he is a purveyor of justice," California Sen. Kamala Harris told reporters outside of the hearing room where Barr faced an extended grilling over his handling of the release of special counsel Robert Mueller's report into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Andrew Harnik/AP

Harris' comments came directly after she pressed Barr on whether or not President Trump or other White House personnel have asked him to open an investigation into anyone, a question Barr did not directly answer.

Sen. Kamala Harris presses AG Barr whether Pres. Trump or other White House personnel have asked him to open an investigation into anyone: "There have been discussions of matters out there that – they have not asked me to open an investigation."https://t.co/rd17bKbk02 pic.twitter.com/6hxM1231SY — ABC News (@ABC) May 1, 2019

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar also had a chance to question Barr on Wednesday, pressing him on his handling of the dissemination of Mueller's findings.

"I think that's my point here. You look at the totality of the evidence, that's what I learned when I was in law school. You look at the totality of the evidence and the pattern here," Klobuchar told Barr after the Attorney General attempted to explain why he concluded that President Trump's actions related to the Mueller probe did not amount to obstruction of justice.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar to Attorney General William Barr: "I think your 4-page letter was clearly a summary and that's why Director Mueller called it a summary ... we must hear from Director Mueller" https://t.co/Rrau4OVK0X pic.twitter.com/9nRDr0hRR6 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) May 1, 2019

Booker criticized Barr's “willingness to seem to brush over this and use words like the American people should be grateful with what's in this report, nobody should be grateful. Concerted efforts for deception, for misleading, inappropriate action after inappropriate action that is clear.”

Booker later took to Twitter to call on Barr to "step down."

Attorney General Barr answers to the American people—not to President Trump—and over the past 24 hours it’s become clear that he lied to us and mishandled the Mueller Report. He needs to step down. Add your name if you agree: https://t.co/x7KkyROdi5 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) May 1, 2019

Harris and Booker join a growing number of Democratic presidential candidates that are demanding that Barr, the nation's top law enforcement official, either resign or face impeachment proceedings.

"AG Barr is a disgrace, and his alarming efforts to suppress the Mueller report show that he's not a credible head of federal law enforcement. He should resign—and based on the actual facts in the Mueller report, Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the President," Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

AG Barr is a disgrace, and his alarming efforts to suppress the Mueller report show that he's not a credible head of federal law enforcement. He should resign—and based on the actual facts in the Mueller report, Congress should begin impeachment proceedings against the President. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 1, 2019

"He's completely compromised. He ought to resign or they should begin impeachment inquiry," former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro said during an interview on CNN Tuesday evening.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee, New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, California Rep. Eric Swalwell and South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg have also called on Barr to step down.

Americans cannot trust William Barr to serve as our nation’s top law enforcement officer. He should resign immediately. — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) May 1, 2019

Attorney General Barr needs to resign. Today, he's proven once again that he's more interested in protecting the president than working for the American people. We can't trust him to tell the truth, and these embarrassing displays of propaganda have to stop. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) May 1, 2019

Despite the growing calls for Barr to resign, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said Wednesday that he is not yet ready to join the growing consensus in the Democratic field, despite calling the attorney general's actions "outrageous."

"No, I don't know if he should resign or not. I really don't. And I've been preoccupied with other things," Sanders said in an interview with Sirius XM radio.

ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman and Kendall Karson contributed to this report.