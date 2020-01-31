2020 Iowa caucus election results

Iowa is poised to hold Democratic and Republican caucuses on Feb. 3, 2020, marking the first state to hold a nominating contest of the primary season. Up for grabs are 41 delegates for the Democrats contenders and 40 delegates for the Republicans.

The precinct caucuses will begin at 8 p.m. EST. To expand accessibility to the caucuses, the Iowa Democratic Party is also hosting 97 satellite caucuses at locations either in other parts of the state, in other states, or outside the country for those who are unable to caucus at a traditional precinct. The earliest satellite caucus starts at 1:00 p.m. EST.

State Significance

For the Democrats, a strong finish across the Hawkeye state's 99 counties could establish an early lead for one of the hopefuls, potentially propelling them ahead of the crowded pack. On the GOP side, as the incumbent Republican, President Donald Trump is expected to sail through the night.

During the last presidential cycle, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won the 2016 Iowa GOP caucuses, with then-candidate Trump coming in second. On the Democratic side, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton prevailed over Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is seeking redemption in 2020 in a far more brimming field.