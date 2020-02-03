2020 Massachusetts primary election results

Massachusetts is set to hold its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 3, 2020, marking the Commonwealth’s tenth time participating in a Super Tuesday primary. At stake are 91 delegates for the Democrats, and 41 delegates for the Republicans.

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET and close at 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance During the last presidential cycle, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated neighboring Vermont Senator Bernie, 50.1% to 48.7%, in the Massachusetts primary. In 2016, then-candidate Donald Trump dominated the field in the Massachusetts Republican party, winning nearly half the vote.