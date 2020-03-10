2020 Michigan primary election results In Michigan, there are 125 Democratic and 73 Republican delegates at stake.

Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Michigan and the Great Lake State is a big prize for the Democrats to win, with 125 Democratic delegates up for grabs. There are also 73 Republican pledged delegates at stake.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in the state's two time zones, EDT and CDT.

State Significance

Michigan is an open primary state, which means that voters are not required to register with a party to vote in a primary, but may only choose one party's ballot.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Michigan with 49.8% to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 48.3% in 2016.

Clinton had a sizable lead in Detroit and its surrounding areas, including Flint and Wayne County, beating Sanders with 22 points.

Sanders won Ann Arbor, where then-GOP candidate John Kasich, won on the Republican side.