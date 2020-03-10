Your Voice Your Vote 2020

2020 Michigan primary election results

In Michigan, there are 125 Democratic and 73 Republican delegates at stake.

By
ABC News
March 10, 2020, 7:56 AM


Voters head to the polls on Tuesday in Michigan and the Great Lake State is a big prize for the Democrats to win, with 125 Democratic delegates up for grabs. There are also 73 Republican pledged delegates at stake.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. in the state's two time zones, EDT and CDT.

State Significance

Michigan is an open primary state, which means that voters are not required to register with a party to vote in a primary, but may only choose one party's ballot.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won Michigan with 49.8% to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s 48.3% in 2016.

Clinton had a sizable lead in Detroit and its surrounding areas, including Flint and Wayne County, beating Sanders with 22 points.

Sanders won Ann Arbor, where then-GOP candidate John Kasich, won on the Republican side.