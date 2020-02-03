2020 Minnesota primary election results

Minnesota is poised to hold its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 3, 2020, following the state’s decision to switch back from a caucus system to a primary voting system. The reversal will mark the first presidential primary election since 1992. Up for grabs are 75 delegates for the Democrats, and 39 delegates for the Republicans.

Polls open at 8 a.m. ET and close at 9 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Minnesota was among the first states to begin early voting in the country, on Jan. 17, prior to any of the first four nominating contests in the primary.

In the 2016 primary, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by nearly a doubled margin, 61.7% to 38.3%. The Republican primary only features one name on the ballot - President Donald Trump - after the Minnesota Republican Party announced in October that their primary ballot would exclude the president's primary challengers.