2020 Mississippi primary election results

Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, to vote in Democratic and Republican primaries. There are 36 Democratic and 40 Republican pledged delegates up for grabs.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (CDT).

State significance

Since 1972, Mississippi has largely voted for the Republican candidate. The only exception was in 1976, when former President Jimmy Carter won.

Before becoming a red state, Mississippians largely voted Democrat from 1876 to 1968.

In the 2016 primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a large margin of 82.47% to 16.62% in the Democratic primary.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump came in first with 47.24%, followed by Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at 36.12%.