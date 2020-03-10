2020 Missouri primary election results In Missouri, there are 68 Democratic and 54 Republican delegates at stake.

Missouri voters head to the polls on Tuesday, March 10, to cast ballots in the primaries, where Democrats have 68 delegates and Republicans have 54 pledged delegates at stake.

The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. (CDT).

State significance

Despite voting Republican in the previous four presidential elections since 2000, the Show-Me State is considered a battleground swing state.

During the 2016 Democratic primary, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton narrowly defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a margin of 49.61% to 49.36%. The majority of votes went to Sanders in Kansas City, the most populated city in the state. He won Clay, Platte and Cass counties, while Clinton won Jackson County.

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump edged Texas Sen. Ted Cruz by less than 2,000 votes in 2016. While Cruz won some of the most populated counties, including Jackson County -- home to Kansas City -- Trump won by significant margins across the state's rural counties.