2020 North Carolina primary election results

North Carolina will hold its Democratic and Republican primaries on March 3, 2020, after lawmakers bumped up the primary date to Super Tuesday, in hopes to enhance the Tar Heel State’s political clout. At stake are 110 delegates for the Democrats, and 71 delegates for the Republicans.

Polls open at 6:30 p.m. ET and close at 7:30 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Although North Carolina is often politically overshadowed by its Southern sister, South Carolina, Democrats have been eager to make in-state visits in an effort to regain traction, and win over voters.

In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by a nearly 14-point margin (54.6% - 40.8%). That same year, then-candidate President Trump dominated the Republican primary field. The state, a favorite stomping ground of the president, will also host the 2020 Republican National Convention.