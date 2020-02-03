2020 Tennessee primary election results

Tennessee is scheduled to hold Democratic and Republican caucuses on Mar. 3, 2020, also known as Super Tuesday. The Volunteer State is one of 16 contests that day and has 64 delegates in reach for the Democrats and 58 for the Republicans.

In Tennessee, most polling places are open at 7 a.m. ET. and close by 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

During the last presidential cycle, then candidate Donald Trump won the 2016 Tennessee GOP primary at 38.9%, with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz coming in second at 24.7%.

In 2016, with black voters comprising of three in 10 Democratic primary voters, according to exit polls, Hillary Clinton secured a victory over Bernie Sanders, 66% to 32%.