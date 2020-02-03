2020 Utah primary election results

Utah is scheduled to hold Democratic and Republican caucuses on Mar. 3, 2020, also known as Super Tuesday. The Beehive State is one of 16 contests that day and has 29 delegates in reach for the Democrats and 40 for the Republicans.

Polls open at 9 a.m. ET. and close by 10 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Only once since 1952 has a Democrat won in Utah and that was when President Lyndon B. Johnson won it in 1964. In the 2012 general election, Republicans won every county in the state.

In the overwhelmingly red state, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz secured a victory with 69% of the vote, over the rest of his 2016 GOP rivals. On the Democratic side that cycle, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders toppled former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, 79% to 20%.