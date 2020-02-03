2020 Vermont primary election results

Vermont is scheduled to hold Democratic and Republican caucuses on Mar. 3, 2020, also known as Super Tuesday. The Green Mountain State is one of 16 contests that day and has 16 delegates in reach for the Democrats and 17 for the Republicans.

In Vermont, most polling places are open at 5 a.m. ET and close by 8 p.m. ET.

State Significance

Vermont is considered safe for the Democrats as they have had a stranglehold on the state since 1992 when former President Bill Clinton won the states delegates. Before that the state was committed to the Republican nominee as they have won the state from 1968 until 1988.