2020 Virginia primary election results

Virginia is scheduled to hold a Democratic primary on Mar. 3, 2020, also known as Super Tuesday. “Old Dominion” is one of 16 contests that day and has 99 delegates in reach for the Democrats. The Republican convention to award Virginia’s 48 delegates will be held on May 2. Only President Donald Trump is on the ballot for the GOP convention.

In Virginia, most polling places are open at 6 a.m. ET and close by 7 p.m. ET.

State Significance

From 1968 until 2004 the Republican nominee won the state of Virginia and its 99 delegates. However since 2008 when President Barack Obama won the nomination for the Democrats, the state has voted with the Democratic candidate.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton won the state’s Democratic primary by nearly 30 points in 2016, while President Donald Trump narrowly beat Marco Rubio by two points.

The state’s 2019 elections saw overwhelming wins for Democrats, who were able to flip both chambers of the state legislature, which could be indicative of the shifting politics in what is now considered a purple state.