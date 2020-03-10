See All States

2020 Washington primary election results In Washington, there are 89 Democratic and 43 GOP delegates up for grabs.

An undated stock photo depicts people casting votes in an election. STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

Washington State hosts its Democratic and Republican primaries on Tuesday.

The Evergreen State, which is solidly blue, has 89 Democratic and 43 GOP pledged delegates up for grabs.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. PST.

State significance

Gov. Jay Inslee, a former Democratic presidential candidate, signed a bill in 2019 moving up the state’s primary from May to the second Tuesday in March.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders won the Democratic primary over Clinton overwhelmingly in 2016, with over 70% of the vote.