2024 House and Senate election results maps

While all eyes are on who will win the White House, also on the ballot Tuesday is the battle for Congress.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.

Republicans currently control the House while Democrats retain a narrow majority in the Senate.

Democrats face a tough Senate map as several incumbents are up for reelection in reliably red states such as Montana and Ohio. Republicans only need to pick up two seats to flip the chamber.

In the House, Democrats would need to wrest four seats from Republicans to regain majority control.