Balance of power: Presidential, Senate and House 2024 live results

Control of both the House and Senate are up for grabs with this election.

The election will not only decide who will occupy the White House for the next four years, but also which party controls both the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 34 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.

Republicans currently control the House while Democrats retain a narrow majority in the Senate.

See how the balance of power is playing out as election results come in: