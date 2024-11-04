2024 North Dakota live election results

The winner will net the state's three electoral votes.

Voters in North Dakota are heading to the polls on Election Day to cast their votes in the presidential race, as well as in U.S. Senate and House races.

Polls close between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time.

State significance

North Dakota is a traditional red state, voting for the Republican candidate for president in every cycle for the past several decades.

Former President Donald Trump won the state by more than 30% in 2020 against President Joe Biden. Polls compiled by 538 show Trump again with a significant lead against Vice President Kamala Harris heading into Election Day.

Down the ballot, Republican Sen. Kevin Cramer is up for reelection. He is facing Democratic challenger Katrina Christiansen.

Voters will also elect a congressperson to serve in the state's one House seat.

