2024 Pennsylvania primary results

Tuesday is presidential primary day in Pennsylvania.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can only vote in the Republican or Democratic primary if they have named that party in their voter registration.

The last day to register to vote was April 8.

Mail-in or absentee ballots must have been requested by April 16 and returned to the county Board of Elections by 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates running and clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

State significance

State lawmakers had attempted to move the 2024 primary date up this past fall, though the date remained unchanged and counties had warned there was not enough time for them to prepare in the event of a shift in the calendar.

There are 67 Republican delegates up for grabs -- on the higher end among the states -- on a winner-takes-all basis.

There are 173 Democratic delegates up for grabs.

Pennsylvania has increasingly become a swing state, having gone for Biden in the general election in 2020 and Trump in the 2016 general election. Both candidates won each race by less than 2 points.