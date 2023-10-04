Here's where the 2024 presidential candidates stand on elections, voting

Trump has spurred a wave of false conspiracy theories about the 2020 race.

As former President Donald Trump has made election denialism a central part of his campaign, many other GOP politicians have followed suit and the party, more broadly, has focused on increasing regulations around the ballot box that they say are designed to make it "easier to vote and harder to cheat."

Voting rights activists, however, have challenged those laws in court and accused Republicans of seeking to limit access to elections while claiming to promote "election integrity."

Voting, elections and election security have already come up on the 2024 trail and are likely to be frequently discussed by the field.

Here’s a brief look at where the major candidates stand on the issue.

Joe Biden

Joe Biden has called out efforts to overturn the 2020 election, when he defeated Trump, and has made defending democracy a cornerstone of his presidency and 2024 Democratic campaign.

"We can’t let the integrity of our elections be undermined, for that is a path to chaos," Biden said last year, adding that he "will not stand by and watch elections in this country stolen by people who simply refuse to accept that they lost."

However, he has faced criticism from progressives for, they say, failing to sufficiently advance reforms to expand access to the ballot.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat, has swatted away speculation that the 2020 election was fraudulent, saying in August that he has "seen no compelling evidence to doubt the legitimacy of the election" and accepted that Biden won.

However, he has railed against the Democratic National Committee and the White House for not agreeing to primary debates and has declined to definitively say he would accept the 2024 election results, saying that the focus must be on making "the voting process uncorruptible."

Marianne Williamson

Williamson, who is also running against Biden in the Democratic primary, believes there is undue influence in elections because of money and backs overturning the Supreme Court's Citizens United decision that lifted restrictions on political spending.

Williamson also supports voting rights legislation, eliminating photo ID requirements and lowering the voting age to 16.

A "Vote Here" sign stands outside a polling station in Hillsboro, VA., March 3, 2020. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Donald Trump

Trump, seeking reelection as a Republican, has spent much of his 2024 campaign so far repeating his baseless claims that fraud robbed him of electoral victory in 2020 and has deployed mixed messaging on how voters should cast ballots next year.

Trump has doubled down on his calls for Election Day voting -- only -- and groundless accusations that mail-in voting is ripe for abuse, but he has also endorsed the Republican National Committee's early voting initiative, arguing Republicans need to "beat the Democrats at their own game."

Trump is now facing charges in federal court and a state court in Georgia over efforts to reverse his 2020 loss. He has pleaded not guilty and denies all wrongdoing.

Ron DeSantis

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been reluctant to discuss the 2020 election when pressed by the media but conceded that "of course" Trump lost and that "Joe Biden's the president."

Yet while he has touted Florida elections as the gold standard for "election integrity," he has appeared to acknowledge the GOP base's concerns by establishing a law enforcement agency to go after suspected voter fraud.

Nikki Haley

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley has stayed away from conspiracy theories over the 2020 election, though she has endorsed stricter voter identification requirements.

A Republican, she also said she would support Trump if he's the nominee and if he's convicted of crimes, including those related to efforts to reverse his 2020 loss.

Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy has tapped into widespread concerns among Republicans about "election integrity" to promote his proposals of implementing single-day voting on Election Day as a national holiday, using paper ballots and requiring government-issued ID to match the voter file.

"If we achieve those four things -- Election Day [voting only], national holidays, single-day voting, paper ballots and government-issued ID to match the voter file -- then I will commit that we are done, all of us, complaining about the results of elections or claiming bloody murder when we get an election result we don't like. That is how we got to move this nation forward," the GOP candidate has said.

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence has been the clearest voice in the Republican primary against conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election, insisting he did his duty in certifying the results on Jan. 6, 2021.

He has supported some electoral reforms, though, backing providing state leaders with resources to modernize their systems so that if states and localities want to implement single-day voting or pass voter ID laws, they can make those changes without mandates from the federal government.

As Indiana governor, Pence signed a state voter ID law.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican, has been one of the most outspoken candidates on the issue of "election integrity" and challenging the false narratives pushed by some Republicans in the wake of the 2020 election.

Christie called Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, a "threat to democracy" and has repeatedly criticized Trump for spreading election lies in the aftermath of his loss to Biden.

Tim Scott

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott does not believe the election was stolen, telling an Iowa audience in July that "I do not believe the election was stolen."

"There was cheating, but was the election stolen? There's a difference. I think [in] every election there's cheating," the Republican said.

Scott, though, has steered clear of making strong comments about Trump's own election fraud claims, telling Iowa State Fair goers that he and Trump "just draw different conclusions" about the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has said he trusts the voters with the 2020 election results.

As a Republican governor in 2020, he signed an executive order to "ensure election workers have adequate time to verify voter information and ensure election integrity and timely results on Election Day.”

Asa Hutchinson

Hutchinson signed a voter ID law while he was a Republican governor of Arkansas, but he has said he'd defer to the states regarding broader election reforms like mail-in ballots and early voting.

He's also pushed back on Trump's election fraud claims and decried the Jan. 6 insurrection.

ABC News' Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Libby Cathey, Abby Cruz, Hannah Demissie, Fritz Farrow, Lalee Ibssa, Soo Rin Kim, Nicholas Kerr, Will McDuffie, Kendall Ross and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.