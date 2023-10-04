Here's where the 2024 presidential candidates stand on guns

The 2024 presidential candidates have spoken about their policy ideas related to gun violence and gun regulations, as gun deaths remain a major problem in the country.

Over the last four years, 2,364 mass shootings have taken place in the U.S., with 506 occurring in 2023 alone as of Sept. 21, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Here’s a brief look at where the major candidates stand on the issue.

Joe Biden

President Joe Biden, seeking reelection as a Democrat, has pushed for increased gun safety measures, including universal background checks for gun purchases and so-called red-flag laws, which permit the temporary confiscation of a person's gun if they are deemed a threat to themselves and or others.

Biden has also repeatedly called on Congress to pass a ban on assault weapons.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Robery F. Kennedy Jr., a Democrat, said in June that he does not believe "that there's anything that we can meaningfully do to reduce the trade and the ownership of guns," following last year's Supreme Court decision that allowed concealed carry of handguns in public areas. He added, "anybody who tells you if they're going to be able to reduce gun violence through gun control at this point, I don't think it's being realistic."

Marianne Williamson

Marianne Williamson, an author and motivational speaker running as a Democrat, said she supports banning the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons and expanding federal background checks for firearms.

Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has claimed to be the "most pro-gun, pro-Second Amendment president," often arguing in the wake of mass shootings that guns were not to blame for the tragedies, but rather a mental health problem.

He has signaled that he would not enact any new gun restrictions if reelected.

Ron DeSantis

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has said that he would defend the Second Amendment if elected president.

In April, the governor signed legislation that would allow Floridians to be able to carry concealed guns without a permit.

Nikki Haley

During the first GOP presidential primary debate in August, former Gov. Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. during the Trump administration, came out against gun restrictions known as red-flag laws and said she did not trust the government with them.

"I don't trust that they won't take them away from people who rightfully deserve to have them," she said.

Vivek Ramamswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy, an author and businessman, has said he believes the Second Amendment is "the one amendment that protects all of the others," and that the Constitution would not exist without it.

Ramaswamy, a Republican, has vocally been opposed to "removing guns from law-abiding citizens," and instead advocated for "removing psychiatrically ill and dangerous people from their communities."

Mike Pence

Former Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, has called for an expedited federal death penalty for those who carry out mass shootings and for the federal government to fund the placement of an armed guard at every school in the country.

Chris Christie

Former Gov. Chris Christie, a former federal prosecutor in New Jersey, has voiced support for aspects of the bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by Congress in 2022, which provided funding to states to support the implementation of red-flag laws.

When asked about supporting gun control legislation, Christie, a Republican, has insisted banning guns is not the answer and emphasizes the mental health side of the issue.

Tim Scott

Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., has blamed gun violence on mental illness saying it's an "epidemic across this nation."

Doug Burgum

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican, signed a state bill to protect gun rights and designated his state as a "Second Amendment Sanctuary State."

He said he believes Democrats' talk of suspending gun rights will be a "fleeting moment," and has been outspoken about defending the Second Amendment.

Asa Hutchinson

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, said he would not sign an assault weapons ban or federal red-flag law because he doesn't believe such legislation would pass both chambers of Congress.

He supports placing an armed guard in every school and expanding mental health resources.

