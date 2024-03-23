2024 primary results March 23 contests

Missouri and Louisiana are holding elections.

The March 23 primary contests take place in Louisiana and Missouri.

Louisiana will be holding both Democratic and GOP primaries, and Missouri a Democratic primary.

On the Democratic side, 112 delegates are up for grabs in Louisiana and Missouri.

A "Vote Here" signs directs voters to a precinct during the presidential primary elections in Atlanta, March 12, 2024. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

Louisiana will be holding a presidential preference contest.

It's a winner-take-all delegate primary -- meaning it's an election in which the candidate who receives the majority or plurality of votes wins all the seats or representation.

For example, if a candidate wins 51% of the votes, that candidate wins 100% of the representation.