2024 primary results March 23 contests
Missouri and Louisiana are holding elections.
ByABC NEWS
March 23, 2024, 5:24 AM
Louisiana will be holding both Democratic and GOP primaries, and Missouri a Democratic primary.
On the Democratic side, 112 delegates are up for grabs in Louisiana and Missouri.
Louisiana will be holding a presidential preference contest.
It's a winner-take-all delegate primary -- meaning it's an election in which the candidate who receives the majority or plurality of votes wins all the seats or representation.
For example, if a candidate wins 51% of the votes, that candidate wins 100% of the representation.