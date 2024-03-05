2024 Super Tuesday primary and caucus results

Voters will have their voices heard in 16 states and one territory.

March 5, also known as Super Tuesday, is the day with the single most primaries, which can be a make or break for candidates.

Super Tuesday primaries and caucuses are taking place in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Alaska, California, Colorado, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Utah and Vermont.

The U.S. territory American Samoa has Democratic caucuses as well.

On the Republican side, 865 delegates are in play on Super Tuesday. With the Democrats, 1,420 delegates delegates are up for grabs.

Former President Donald Trump currently leads the Republican primary contest against his last remaining major opponent, former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

President Joe Biden currently leads in the Democratic race and faces little opposition from Democratic candidates Dean Philips or Marianne Williamson.

The primary race kicked off Jan. 15 in Iowa where Trump won. Since then, Trump has had a string of victories in New Hampshire, Nevada, the U.S. Virgin Islands, South Carolina, Michigan, Idaho and Missouri.

Haley won her first primary over the weekend, in Washington, D.C., where she received 19 delegates.