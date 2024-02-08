2024 US Virgin Islands caucus results

The territory doesn't vote in the general election but does vote on nominees.

The U.S. Virgin Islands, as a territory, doesn't get to vote in the 2024 presidential election but its residents do get to help decide the presidential nominees.

The presidential caucuses will be held on Thursday for Republicans and then on June 8 for Democrats.

Virgin Island Republicans will use ranked-choice voting, and a candidate receiving more than 50% of the vote will receive all of the available delegates.

Both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump are on the ballot on Thursday, and Haley has made a point of speaking virtually with Republicans there.

Territory's significance

In 2020, President Joe Biden won 91% of the votes in the caucuses. In 2016, the last time contested Republican caucuses were held, former President Trump lost out to candidates including Sens. Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio -- and the "uncommitted" category.

The Virgin Islands have 12 delegate votes to award to Democrats and four to award to Republicans.

The GOP's caucus date was moved up and cut into the early nominating calendar set by the national party, triggering a penalty -- reducing the number of delegates from nine to four.

However, according to Virgin Islands GOP Executive Director Dennis Lennox, the local party plans to allocate nine delegates on Thursday night and hopes they will be seated at the Republican National Convention this summer.