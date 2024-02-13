The former president had tried to kill the measure.

Why 22 Senate Republicans defied Trump and voted for aid to Ukraine

Early Tuesday morning, 22 Senate Republicans defied Donald Trump and voted with Democrats to pass a $95 billion foreign aid package -- most if for Ukraine and Israel.

The former president and other Senate Republicans had tried to kill the measure that President Biden has called critical.

He earlier had stopped a version that included border security provisions, wanting to deny Biden a win on immigration and claiming he could get do better if he regains the White House.

Here's why some of the Republicans who went against Trump said they voted as they did, although few, if any, made much mention of Trump.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., June 13, 2023. Andrew Harnik/AP, FILE

Strengthening US defense

Several GOP senators noted the supplemental aid package includes $26 billion to help replenish U.S. military stockpiles depleted by ammunition and other equipment and supplies sent to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, according to a bill summary.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement, "The national security supplemental we passed today equips our country with the resources to restore American deterrence and resolve amid rising threats and President Biden's weakness."

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.,, left, speaks during a news conference on the Administration's pause on LNG exports, Feb. 8, 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, as Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, right, looks on. Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., also said the bill would revitalize the U.S. defense industry.

"This bill also will help rebuild our defense industrial base, which has significantly diminished in recent years," he said. "Restoring our military readiness -- from artillery to semiconductors -- is critical not to promoting war but to deterring conflict."

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, also emphasized U.S. national security concerns.

"My primary obligation as a U.S. senator is protecting America. This national defense legislation counters the Biden administration's weak defense policy decisions and will save American lives," he said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota justified his vote by saying the House would be able to "take an imperfect bill and make it better."

Sen. John Boozman of Arkansas echoed Cramer.

"It was still important to advance the process so the House of Representatives can influence these policies and help secure even better outcomes," he said.

Support for allies

Prior to the vote, Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina, took to the Senate floor to warn of consequences if Ukraine and Israel were not sent the aid.

"Why am I so focused on this vote? Because I don't want to be on the pages of history that we will regret," he said. "If we walk away, you will see the alliance that is supporting Ukraine crumble, you will ultimately see China become emboldened. And I am not going to be on that page of history."

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, left and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, right, walks through the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2024, in Washington. Mariam Zuhaib/AP

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, also underscored the necessity of standing by allies, but said the United States can't ensure global security alone.

"The United States cannot be the policeman of the world, nor can we engage in every conflict, which is why we must support allies who will stand with us in what is a very dangerous time globally," he said.

Ahead of the Senate vote on the supplemental aid package, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina did mention Trump. He released a statement Monday evening suggesting that the aid to Ukraine and Israel in the package be given as a loan instead, an idea Trump had proposed.

Ranking member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee's hearing on online child safety on Capitol Hill, Jan. 31, 2024 in Washington. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

"A loan on friendly terms allows America, who is deeply in debt, a chance to get our money back and changes the paradigm of how we help others," Graham said. "President Trump is right to insist that we think outside the box."

Graham, usually a national security hawk who previously had supported aid to Ukraine, voted against it.

The 22 Senate Republicans who voted to pass the aid are: John Boozman, Shelley Moore Capito, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Kevin Cramer, Mike Crapo, Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, John Hoeven, John Kennedy, Mitch McConnell, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski, Jim Risch, Mitt Romney, Mike Rounds, Dan Sullivan, John Thune, Thom Tillis, Roger Wicker, Todd Young.

ABC News' Allie Pecorin contributed to this report.