2nd firm hired by Trump campaign to look into voter fraud claims subpoenaed by special counsel

The founder told ABC News that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

A firm contracted by Donald Trump's presidential campaign in November 2020 to investigate claims of voter fraud has been subpoenaed by the special counsel investigating those claims, the founder of the firm told ABC News.

Ken Block, the founder of Simpatico Software Systems, said he was subpoenaed to turn over documents related to his work with the Trump campaign.

The firm was the second one hired by the campaign that found no widespread evidence of voter fraud.

The subpoena came from special counsel Jack Smith. Smith is investigating not only the potential crimes resulting from the Jan 6 insurrection at the Capitol, but also claims by the Trump campaign that there was voter fraud after the election.

Block was paid more than $700,000 for the work, according to federal financial filings.

"There were just crazy claims of fraud coming in from the most unlikely places, and some from very likely places that I was asked to evaluate carefully and was able to document and prove that every one of them was false," Block said, noting he completed his work in early December.

Block wouldn't go into specifics about the grand jury process or what else the special counsel is looking into.

"There was no fraud. And you know, and I'm respecting and protecting the grand jury process because I believe that's the right thing to do," he said.

He said he didn't interact with anyone other than a campaign lawyer who passed his findings up the chain in the campaign.

A spokesperson for Trump blasted the special counsel in a statement Friday.

"This is nothing more than a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt against President Trump concocted to try and prevent the American people from returning him to the White House. Just like all the other fake hoaxes thrown at President Trump, this corrupt effort will also fail," a Trump spokesperson said. "The weaponized Department of Injustice has shown no regard for common decency and key rules that govern the legal system."

