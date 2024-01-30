The voters talked about what does and doesn’t influence their views.

What 3 Pennsylvania Trump supporters said about the former president

It's still early in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination but Donald Trump's wins in Iowa and New Hampshire so far suggest the former president remains very popular with conservative voters even if he faces a long road back to the White House.

ABC News "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz recently sat down with three self-described Trump voters in Pennsylvania, which is expected to be one of the big battleground states in November's general election, likely against President Joe Biden.

The conversation with the three -- restaurant managing partner George Rivera, public school teacher Angelic Schneider and retired teacher Jim Vinup -- aired Sunday on ABC's "This Week."

It wasn't designed as a fact check of their beliefs but as a closer look at what does and doesn't influence how they feel about the former president.

Watch what they had to say in the video above.