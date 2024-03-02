3 states are holding simultaneous contests for Republican presidential nomination

Idaho, Michigan and Missouri voters are going to make their choices.

Saturday sees three more states hold contests in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Idaho and Missouri will hold caucuses while Michigan will hold a party convention to award delegates in the fight between former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Trump has beaten Haley by double digits in every state so far and continues to march closer to clinching the overall nomination. But Haley has vowed to continue on in the race until at least Super Tuesday because, she's said, there is a notable minority of anti-Trump Republicans who deserve an option.

In Idaho, the state's Republican State Central Committee voted to choose their 32 delegates for the Republican National Convention through caucuses after the state Legislature eliminated the primary election in the 2023 session and missed a deadline to reinstate it.

Every county in the state will hold a caucus starting at either 12:30 p.m. or 1:30 p.m. local time, because the state is in two time zones. Voters must attend in person. Voting will be conducted by a secret ballot as a "firehouse caucus" -- with one round, instead of multiple rounds, of voting.

Delegates for the Republican National Convention will be awarded proportionately, with all delegates awarded to a candidate who receives more than half of the statewide vote total.

In Missouri, Republican voters will participate in county caucuses starting at 10 a.m. local time, although the state's 54 delegates to the Republican National Convention will be formally allocated to candidates at the state convention on May 4.

Registered voters will have to bring a valid, government photo ID to participate in the caucuses.

In Michigan, though Republicans held a presidential primary election there on Tuesday, the state's delegates to the Republican National Convention will be allocated on Saturday at a party convention.

Thirty-nine of the 55 delegates will be awarded at the state party's congressional district caucuses, when party members (chosen by their local parties) from across the state will gather by groups split into 13 districts.

Three delegates per congressional district will be awarded. A candidate can take all three if they receive the majority of votes, or just two if they earn a plurality with one going to whoever is in second place.

The results of Tuesday’s GOP primary will determine 16 of the party’s delegates, but those will officially be awarded based on a resolution to be determined at Saturday’s convention.