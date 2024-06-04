Montana, New Jersey and others are casting ballots.

4 more states and DC vote in the 2024 presidential primary

Four more states and Washington, D.C., will cast ballots on Tuesday in the 2024 presidential primary.

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the only major candidates still running. They clinched their parties' respective nominations earlier this year.

Montana

Polls are open in the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Montana voters are not required to register to a political party. They can choose to vote in whichever primary they want.

The state will not allocate delegates from the Republican presidential primary. Instead, its 31 delegates will proceed to the party's national convention in the summer unbound, where they will be able to vote for the candidate of their choice.

There are 20 delegates up for grabs in the Democratic presidential primary, which will be allocated proportionally based on Tuesday's results.

New Jersey

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There are 12 delegates up for grabs in the Republican presidential primary, one of the lowest amounts in the path to the party's nomination.

In the Democratic primary, there will be 126 delegates awarded.

New Mexico

Voters can cast their ballots in-person or via the mail, though all votes must be received by local officials by 7 p.m on Tuesday.

Early voting began on May 7.

Twenty-two delegates are up for grabs in the GOP primary, and 34 delegates are on the table in the Democratic race.

South Dakota

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Absentee ballots must be collected by the county clerk by the end of the day on Tuesday. Voters can also hand in their absentee ballots to their county clerk in person.

South Dakota awards 29 delegates in the Republican race and 16 delegates for Democrats.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C., holds its presidential primary for Democratic candidates on Tuesday.

Voters can cast mail ballots that must be returned by Tuesday or dropped off by 8 p.m. that day.

Polls are open on primary day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The district -- the nation's capital -- held its Republican presidential primary in March and Nikki Haley won out over former President Donald Trump, one of her two victories in the race, which made her the first woman to win a GOP nominating contest.

Twenty delegates will be awarded to the winner of the Democratic race.