Washington, DC, 2024 GOP primary results

It's Republican primary day in the nation's capital as former President Donald Trump continues in his march toward the party's 2024 presidential nomination over rival Nikki Haley.

Nineteen delegates are up for grabs. Early voting was on Friday and Saturday, and absentee mail-in ballots had to have been received by Saturday.

Trump, who has not yet lost any primary state, is looking to continue his winning streak. Haley, meanwhile, is hoping to notch her first victory in the liberal-leaning city in what would be a mostly symbolic win before an expectedly poor showing on Super Tuesday this week

Democrats will hold their own presidential primary in the city on June 4, where President Joe Biden faces only nominal opposition.

State significance

Washington, D.C.'s primary is not anticipated to have major implications for either party and the district has reliably voted for Democrats over the years.