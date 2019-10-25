The sixth Democratic primary debate, and final one of 2019, will be held at the University of California, Los Angeles, the Democratic National Committee announced Friday.

Interested in Democratic Party? Add Democratic Party as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Democratic Party news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

PBS NewsHour and POLITICO will co-host the debate on Dec. 19, which will air live on PBS from the Luskin School of Public Affairs. It will also be livestreamed on PBS NewsHour digital, mobile and connected TV platforms, and on Politico's website and social media platforms. The moderators and format of the debate will be announced at a later date.

The DNC also announced the thresholds candidates will have to meet in order to qualify for the debate. The remaining 18 candidates vying for the nomination will have to reach an even higher mark than they do for the fifth debate on Nov. 20 in Georgia.

Like the September, October and November debates, candidates will have to meet two thresholds -- a grassroots fundraising threshold and polling threshold -- to secure a spot on stage in Los Angeles.

In order to meet that fundraising threshold, candidates must have at least 200,000 unique donors, and a minimum of 800 individual donors per state in at least 20 states. This is a significant increase from the November debate's 165,000 unique donor and 600 individual donors per state threshold.

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Candidates have two ways to meet the polling threshold to qualify for the sixth debate. They can meet the polling threshold by getting at least 4% support -- an increase from 3% support to qualify for November's debate -- in four national polls or polls out of Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and/or South Carolina. The polls must be conducted by an organization on a list of approved sponsors from the DNC, including the Associated Press; ABC News/Washington Post; CBS News/YouGov; CNN; Des Moines Register; Fox News; Monmouth University; National Public Radio; NBC News/Wall Street Journal; NBC News/Marist; New York Times; Quinnipiac University; University of New Hampshire; USA Today/Suffolk University and Winthrop University.

In order to count as a qualifying poll, the polls must be sponsored by different organizations, or if they are sponsored by the same organization, they must be covering different geographical areas.

The second way to reach the polling threshold is by getting at least 6% support -- an increase from 5% support to qualify for November's debate -- in two early state polls. The same list of sponsors applies, but candidates can have two qualifying polls from the same organization and/or from the same geographical area.

The polls must be released between Oct. 16 and 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12 in order to count.

Candidates also have until 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12 to hit the donor threshold, according to the DNC.