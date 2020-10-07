Senior advisers give preview on what's at stake in tonight's VP debate The 90-minute debate airs commercial-free from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic rival Sen. Kamala Harris of California are set to square off in Utah Wednesday night for the only vice presidential debate of this election season.

Trump 2020 National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley and Biden Campaign senior adviser Symone Sanders joined "GMA3: What You Need To Know" to reveal what's at stake in tonight's showdown for both the Republican and Democratic ticket. The coronavirus pandemic, which has now killed over 211,000 Americans, is expected to be front and center as additional health precautions are put in place following the COVID-19 outbreak at the White House.

"There will be plexiglass," Sanders said. "CDC guidance notes that when feasible, plastic barriers should be installed ... so we expect the Cleveland Clinic to do their job and Senator Harris tonight she's going to do hers."

Gidley revealed Pence "is taking extra precautions" to protect himself from potential COVID-19 infection and expects the vice president "to do really well" before going on the offensive, calling Harris "one of the most radical people to be put on a ticket."

"Her embrace of the Green New Deal and defunding police and abolishing ICE-- those things would be seriously problematic for this country and the Vice President is going to outline that openly, openly in a really strong and powerful way," Gidley said.

Sanders hit back by highlighting a "clear contrast" between the two political rivals, slamming the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Whether it comes to health care, whether we're talking about the handling of COVID-19, the failure of this administration, whether we're talking about the economy," Sanders said. "We have to ask folks at home, how are you feeling? Do you feel this recovery is benefitting you? And the answer unequivocally is no."

Gidley claimed Pence will illustrate "the record setting successes that this president has been able to do for the American people" which he attributed to "the cause of President Trump's policies," although he failed to articulate any specifics.

Above all, Sanders said she hopes the debate will give voters the clarity they need to cast their ballots.

"At the end of the day, this is about the families, the people across this country who are hurting, who are tuning in tonight to hear a plan, to hear someone who is going to help them elevate the conversation, and really turn the corner and talk about a vision for the future," Sanders said. "That's what Senator Harris is coming to do tonight."

The 90-minute debate airs commercial-free from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET on ABC and ABC News Live. Network coverage begins at 8 p.m. with a one-hour "20/20" special, "Pence vs. Harris: The Vice Presidential Debate." ABC News Live will begin streaming coverage at 7 p.m. with ABC News' political team providing context and analysis on both platforms following the debate.